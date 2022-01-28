Analysts Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to announce $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.60. Moody’s reported earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $12.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.21 to $12.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.97 to $13.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

Shares of MCO traded up $10.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.51. The stock had a trading volume of 768,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $263.61 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.62 and a 200 day moving average of $378.54. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saybrook Capital NC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,451,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

