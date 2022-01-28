Analysts Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Post $6.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce earnings per share of $6.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.81. Nucor posted earnings per share of $3.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $15.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $18.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.79. 5,861,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,538. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.42. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

