Analysts Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will post $53.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.70 million and the lowest is $53.18 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $46.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $208.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.61 million to $208.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $218.15 million, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $218.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $203,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 78,951 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PGC traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $35.40. 44,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,384. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

