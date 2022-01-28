Analysts Issue Forecasts for CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

CNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

