Analysts Offer Predictions for Aflac Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aflac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.92 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.69.

AFL stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Aflac by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,362,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,959,000 after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

