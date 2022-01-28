Analysts Set DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Price Target at $5.48

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,253,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 90.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 142,314 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 824.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 840,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $2.04. 7,773,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,899. The company has a market cap of $661.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.87. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. DouYu International’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

