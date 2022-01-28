Analysts Set Expectations for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

MCFT opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $455.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 278,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 146,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

