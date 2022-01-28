Analysts Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Target Price at $69.00

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

IGMS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of IGMS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. 28,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,654. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.54. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $127.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -1.39.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

