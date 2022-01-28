Analysts Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) PT at C$12.56

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IVN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$10.75 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.06 and a 52 week high of C$12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.99 billion and a PE ratio of -101.30.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.17). On average, research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.