Analysts Set Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) PT at $10.00

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 19,618.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50,026 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,645,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEP stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 144,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,920. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

