Analysts Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) PT at C$3.42

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.42.

OGI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OGI traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$1.79. 1,531,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,336. The company has a market cap of C$556.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.80. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$24.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.89 million. Equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

