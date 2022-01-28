Analysts Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Target Price at C$15.61

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$16.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SPB stock traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.83. 77,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$11.96 and a 12 month high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 53.77%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

