Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SunPower (SPWR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) recently:

1/24/2022 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – SunPower had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $23.00.

1/13/2022 – SunPower was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

1/7/2022 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – SunPower was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – SunPower was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/1/2021 – SunPower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

