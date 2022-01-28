Analyzing British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) & 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) and British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 22nd Century Group and British American Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group -82.69% -38.09% -33.96% British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A

28.5% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of British American Tobacco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

22nd Century Group has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, British American Tobacco has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 22nd Century Group and British American Tobacco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group $28.10 million 11.52 -$19.71 million ($0.17) -11.71 British American Tobacco $33.10 billion 2.75 $8.22 billion N/A N/A

British American Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than 22nd Century Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 22nd Century Group and British American Tobacco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 British American Tobacco 0 1 6 0 2.86

22nd Century Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 239.20%. Given 22nd Century Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than British American Tobacco.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques. The company was founded on September 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA). The APME geographical segment consists of markets in the Middle East merged with Asia-Pacific. The AMSSA geographical segment comprises of markets in East and Central Africa, West Africa, and Southern Africa merged with the Americas region. The ENA geographical segment includes markets in Russia, Ukraine, Caucasus, Central Asia, Belarus, Turkey, and North Africa merged with the Western Europe region. The company was founded by James Buchanan Duke on September 29, 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

