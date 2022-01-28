Analyzing Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ultra Clean and Shoals Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 6 0 3.00 Shoals Technologies Group 0 5 8 0 2.62

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.07%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 174.68%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 5.20% 21.84% 9.93% Shoals Technologies Group 4.14% -78.16% 7.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultra Clean and Shoals Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $1.40 billion 1.45 $77.60 million $2.24 20.20 Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 12.80 $33.77 million N/A N/A

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Shoals Technologies Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity. The SSB segment provides part cleaning, coating and analytical expertise, to IDM and OEM customers. The company was founded in November 2002 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

