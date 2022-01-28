Analyzing Western Union (NYSE:WU) and ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD)

Western Union (NYSE:WU) and ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Western Union alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Western Union and ARTISTdirect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Union 4 6 2 0 1.83 ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western Union currently has a consensus price target of $21.82, suggesting a potential upside of 19.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Western Union shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Western Union shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Western Union and ARTISTdirect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Union 16.10% 311.01% 9.00% ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Union and ARTISTdirect’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Union $4.84 billion 1.51 $744.30 million $1.98 9.19 ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than ARTISTdirect.

Summary

Western Union beats ARTISTdirect on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About ARTISTdirect

ARTISTdirect, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the provision of online music network. The firm also offers multi-media content, music news and information. Its network consists of music search engine and database containing information on artists, retail goods, ecommerce offerings a wide selection of artist merchandise and music. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.