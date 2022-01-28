Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after buying an additional 6,308,933 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 3,878,792 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,630,000 after buying an additional 2,785,846 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after buying an additional 2,688,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,607,000 after buying an additional 2,407,797 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.