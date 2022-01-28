Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $23.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,207,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 616,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,313. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 4.35. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

