Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Anthem updated its FY22 guidance to $28.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $442.30. The company had a trading volume of 54,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $437.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.53. The stock has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02.

Get Anthem alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.