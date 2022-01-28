Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Anthem updated its FY22 guidance to $28.25 EPS.

Anthem stock traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $442.30. 54,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Anthem has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $470.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.53. The company has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.15.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

