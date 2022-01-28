Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.86) price target on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.35) to GBX 1,350 ($18.21) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.91) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.91) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.30) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,323.33 ($17.85).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,392.50 ($18.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,382.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,415.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.61).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

