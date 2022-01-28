Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.86) price target on the mining company’s stock.
ANTO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.35) to GBX 1,350 ($18.21) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.91) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.91) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.30) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,323.33 ($17.85).
Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,392.50 ($18.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,382.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,415.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.61).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
