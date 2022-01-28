Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.8% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $159.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.