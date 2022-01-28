Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.5% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Apple stock opened at $159.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

