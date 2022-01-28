Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $109.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.