Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $47.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

