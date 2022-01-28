Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 182,135 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

ARES opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.30.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $6,795,664.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,619 shares of company stock valued at $23,864,357. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

