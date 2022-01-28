Ares Management LLC Makes New $607,000 Investment in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPVG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,635. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.78.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPVG shares. Compass Point lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

