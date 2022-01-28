Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). Approximately 179,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,409,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £4.30 million and a PE ratio of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.15.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARBKF)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

