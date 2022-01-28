Ark Price Tops $0.84 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Ark has a market cap of $113.83 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,735,579 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

