Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1,087,360 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 368.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087,360 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.20% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $70,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 41.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.34.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

