Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $57.09 Million Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 377,715 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.56% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $57,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after acquiring an additional 887,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 589,003 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,000,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,570,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.