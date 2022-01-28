Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Up 6,827.8% in January

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,341,600 shares, a growth of 6,827.8% from the December 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,398,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Asia Broadband has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.66.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.