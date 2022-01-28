Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Up 6,827.8% in January

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,341,600 shares, a growth of 6,827.8% from the December 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,398,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Asia Broadband has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.66.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
