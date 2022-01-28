Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.23-5.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $737-754 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.06 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.23-5.39 EPS.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.32. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.43 and its 200 day moving average is $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.57.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

