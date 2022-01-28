Assetmark Inc. Acquires 17,349 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,716,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after buying an additional 39,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $95.44 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.83. The company has a market cap of $224.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.