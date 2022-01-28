Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,965 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after buying an additional 959,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $135.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $240.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

