AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £105 ($141.66) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($134.92) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a £100 ($134.92) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.77) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($122.77) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a £100 ($134.92) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,713.08 ($131.05).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,836 ($119.21) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,480.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,584.99. The company has a market capitalization of £136.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.01. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($90.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

