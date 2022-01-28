Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Astronics worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 104,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 150.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 58.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $11.61 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $365.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

