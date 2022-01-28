ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.10. ATAC Resources shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 141,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

ATAC Resources Company Profile (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project consisting of 8,739 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ATAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.