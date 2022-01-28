Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

ATASY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atlantia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlantia from €18.70 ($21.25) to €18.90 ($21.48) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:ATASY opened at $9.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. Atlantia has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

About Atlantia

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

