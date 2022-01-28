Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $375.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $500.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TEAM. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $290.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.65, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 7.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 100.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 133.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Atlassian by 262.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 103,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

