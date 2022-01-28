Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.56 million.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $290.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.65, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.75. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $427.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

