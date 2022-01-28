Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

AIOSF opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIOSF shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €4.20 ($4.77) to €3.80 ($4.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €6.80 ($7.73) to €6.60 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($455.68) to €3.90 ($4.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

