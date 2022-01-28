AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,579 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of T opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $172.22 billion, a PE ratio of 201.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.