AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of T opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $172.22 billion, a PE ratio of 201.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

