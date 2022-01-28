AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $153.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.91 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.48.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

