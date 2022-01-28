Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.75. The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 28800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a quick ratio of 46.66 and a current ratio of 46.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$74.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65.

About Augusta Gold (TSE:G)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

