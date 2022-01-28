Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Price Target Raised to €88.00

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €78.00 ($88.64) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIAGY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aurubis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

AIAGY stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. Aurubis has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

