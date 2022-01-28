Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.78) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AUTO. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.77) to GBX 745 ($10.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.79) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 708.11 ($9.55).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 649 ($8.76) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 715.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 661.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.40 ($10.14).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

