Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.78) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AUTO. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.77) to GBX 745 ($10.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.79) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 708.11 ($9.55).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 649 ($8.76) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 715.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 661.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.40 ($10.14).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

