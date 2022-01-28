Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) will report sales of $253.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.72 million. Autohome posted sales of $380.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA dropped their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Autohome stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 8.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 356.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Autohome by 17.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,055,000 after acquiring an additional 330,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

