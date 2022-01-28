Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avalo Therapeutics.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVTX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AVTX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,004. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $181,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 999,154 shares of company stock worth $974,993. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

